‘Dubai Two’ lose legal bid to halt prosecutions for Covid quarantine refusal

Two women being prosecuted for refusing to quarantine after returning from a cosmetic surgery trip to the United Arab Emirates during the Covid-19 pandemic have lost a constitutional challenge to the temporary lockdown measure.

The decision paves the way for the criminal trials of Kirstie McGrath (32) and Niamh Mulreany (27), who were dubbed the Dubai Two following their arrests in 2021.

The friends travelled to the Emirates for breast enhancement surgery but did not go ahead with the procedures.

On their return, they refused to undergo a mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine and were charged with breaching the Health (Amendment) Act 2021.

Both could face a €2,000 fine and up to one month in jail, but the criminal process was paused after both took a constitutional challenge.

However, that challenge was rejected by the High Court this week.

A decision by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly in March 2021 meant that anybody travelling to Ireland from UAE, or 32 other countries, had to quarantine after their arrival.

Kirstie McGrath. Photo: Paddy Cummins/IrishPhotodesk.ie

Ms McGrath, of St Anthony’s Road, Dublin 8, and Ms Mulreany, of Scarlett Row, Essex Street West, Dublin 2, travelled to the UAE two days later and were due to fly home on March 31.

When they presented for their return flight at the airport in Dubai, they were told they would not be permitted to board unless and until they had pre-booked a stay in a designated hotel in Dublin and paid for the hotel in advance.

The court heard they could not afford to pay for the hotel and were anxious to return home to their children.

The women were refused permission to board their scheduled flight but eventually returned to Dublin on April 2.

Niamh Mulreany

Upon their arrival, they were told that they would be taken by bus to a quarantine hotel but they refused to go. They were arrested and charged with an offence of resisting being brought to a designated facility.

In their challenge, the women claimed the power of the minister to designate countries breached the separation of powers and breached an article of the constitution vesting exclusive law-making power in the Oireachtas.

Their lawyers also claimed that powers of review given to the appeals officer was contrary to the Constitution.

However, Ms Justice Marguerite Bolger rejected both arguments.

The criminal case will now come back before the District Court in ­September.