Drunken salesman who threatened gardai had found out ‘wife had cheated on him’

A salesman who drunkenly shouted at passersby and was threatening towards gardaí had just found out that his wife ‘had been cheating on him’, a court heard.

Dariusz Cichocko (41) was upset and started drinking and was highly intoxicated when gardaí encountered him near his home in Blanchardstown.

Judge Gerard Jones ordered Cichocko to donate €200 to Ruhama and struck out the charge, leaving the defendant without a conviction.

The defendant, of Malin Hall, Waterville Terrace, Blanchardstown, admitted public order breaches at Waterville Road in Blanchardstown on April 17, 2022.

Sergeant Maria Callaghan told Blanchardstown District Court that gardaí were on patrol when they came across the defendant who was standing in the middle of the road.

Sgt Callaghan said Cichocko was highly intoxicated and was shouting at passersby.

Gardaí tried to move the defendant but he became irate and threatening towards them, the sergeant said.

The court heard Cichocko had never been in trouble before.

Defence solicitor Liam Cadogan said Cichocko had lived in Ireland for 17 years and worked as a sales agent.

He was separated and did not have any children.

In relation to this incident, Mr Cadogan said Cichocko had found out earlier that day that his wife had been cheating on him, and this is what had caused his behaviour.

Mr Cadogan said the couple had since separated it was an unfortunate incident which was totally out of character for his client.

He asked the judge to be as lenient as possible and allow Cichocko make a donation to charity and leave him without a conviction, as the public order breach took place on a day when he was very upset.

Mr Cadogan also told Judge Jones this was a one-off incident and he did not believe the judge would be seeing Cichocko come before the court again.