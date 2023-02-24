Drunken reveller who punched McDonald’s security guard in the face ordered to pay compensation

A drunken father of four who punched a McDonald’s security guard in the cheek has been ordered to pay compensation to avoid a criminal record.

Gardaí found Patrick Lawrence (34) “wrestling” on the ground with the victim after hitting him in the incident in Dublin city centre.

He was granted bail and the case was adjourned when he appeared at Dublin District Court.

Lawrence, with an address at Union Street, Dunstable, England, admitted charges of assault, public intoxication, and threatening and abusive behaviour.

A garda told Judge Bryan Smyth he arrested the accused at McDonald’s, O’Connell Street Upper on February 18 and brought him to Store Street garda station, where he was charged.

He made no reply to any of the counts after caution and was handed copies of the charge sheets.

Mr Lawrence, who was in custody when he appeared in court, would plead guilty to all charges, his solicitor Tracy Horan said.

The garda said he was on patrol when he came across Lawrence wrestling with a security man on the ground outside the restaurant.

He intervened and arrested the accused for causing a breach of the peace. Lawrence was highly intoxicated, his eyes were bloodshot and he was unsteady on his feet, the garda said.

Gardaí viewed CCTV and observed the accused punching the doorman on the right cheek. ​

The garda had asked the victim about making an impact statement for court but he did not wish to do so.

“(Lawrence) hasn’t any recollection of what happened on the night,” Ms Horan said.

Her client was apologetic for his actions and was very co-operative with gardaí throughout the investigation, she said.

The accused had consumed “far too much alcohol” at the time and it was an isolated incident, the court heard.

The offences were out of character for Lawrence. Ms Horan said he would not come before the court again.

The judge told Lawrence to pay €500 compensation to the victim. It was a matter for the injured party whether he wanted to receive that, or donate it to charity, he said.

The judge granted the accused bail and adjourned the case to a date in April.