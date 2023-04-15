Drunken New Year revellers who trashed taxi ordered to pay €3,350 in compensation
Three drunken passengers who trashed a taxi on New Year’s Eve have been told to pay the driver €3,350 in compensation.
The taxi driver told a court he was “scared” and called gardaí as the three men started an argument, then got out, smashed a window and punched and kicked the doors and bumper.
The three had their case further adjourned at Dublin District Court.
Lasha Chokolashvili (31) and Davit Ergulashvili (32), both of Cabra Park, Cabra, and David Chokolashvili, with an address at the Red Cow Hotel in west Dublin, all pleaded guilty to criminal damage, public intoxication and threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour.
The incident happened at St Peter’s Road, Phibsborough, at 10.40pm on December 31 last year.
The court had previously heard the damage was €600 but when the case came back before Judge Bryan Smyth, he was told this was not the final figure.
In victim impact evidence, the taxi driver said the accused had got out and started banging, hitting and kicking his car.
He was scared and called 999, he said.
New Year’s Eve was a special day for taxi drivers, he said, but “everything was broken” and he lost four days’ earnings, at €1,000. The repairs cost €2,350.
Defence solicitor Philip Hannon said the figures were “very significant” given his clients’ income.
One of the men was working and the other two were asylum seekers.
They hoped to get employment in the near future but needed more time to discharge the amount.
