Drunken man with 134 previous convictions fined after running into O’Connell Street traffic
A drunken man pushed a garda and ran out in front of oncoming traffic when he was found stumbling around Dublin city centre with a bottle in his hand.
Bernard Horgan (35) was fined €250 for public order offences.
Horgan, with an address at a city centre hostel, pleaded guilty to garda obstruction, threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour and public intoxication.
Dublin District Court heard gardaí at O’Connell Street found the accused in the middle of the road, stumbling with a bottle of alcohol in his hand.
He was a danger to himself, oncoming traffic and the public and gardaí seized and destroyed the bottle he had.
Horgan was slurring his words and made “no sense” when spoken to.
He pushed a garda back before attempting to run away, the court heard. Horgan fell in front of the GPO, got up and ran out again into traffic.
He was also abusive to gardaí as he was arrested. He had 134 previous convictions for public order and other offences.
Horgan is from Cork but had been in Dublin for a number of months, his solicitor Yvonne Bambury said.
She said Horgan had a mental health disorder and had consumed alcohol on the day.
