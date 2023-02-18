Drunken man who tried to kick tourist on Dublin city centre street fails to appear in court

A drunken man got aggressive and tried to kick a tourist on a city centre street after gardaí told him to leave the area.

Martin Joyce (48) did not make contact but gardaí believed the passer-by was “intimidated” by the incident.

Joyce had pleaded not guilty to public order offences but failed to appear in Dublin District Court for the hearing of his case.

Judge Paula Murphy issued a bench warrant for his arrest and sentencing.

Joyce, with an address at Pearse House, Pearse Street denied public intoxication and threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour at Grafton Street.

The prosecuting garda said Joyce was falling onto the street in an intoxicated state at 9pm on August 28 last year.

He became very aggressive when told to leave the area and told gardaí to “f**k off”. As he walked away he “tried to kick a passer-by” and was arrested.

The garda felt the tourist was intimidated.

Defence solicitor David Bassett said this person had not made a statement and it was not proven that Joyce was a danger.

Judge Murphy found the facts proven and issued a warrant after hearing Joyce had 55 previous convictions.