‘Drunken’ Luas passenger who resisted arrested is now cycling instead, court told
Damien Lyons (40) told gardaí to “f**k off” and had to be restrained by them as he resisted arrest.
A Luas passenger who became violent after a row with security thought he had been assaulted and was in a “drunken state of self-righteousness”.
Damien Lyons (40) had to be restrained and kicked out at arresting gardaí.
Judge Treasa Kelly fined him €300 when he admitted public order offences.
Lyons, with an address at The Crescent Building, Park West Pointe, Ballyfermot, pleaded guilty to public intoxication, threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour, obstruction and violent behaviour in a garda station.
Dublin District Court heard gardaí were called to James’s Luas stop at 3.20pm on April 14, 2021 and saw Lyons being restrained by security.
He had his shirt off and was shouting abuse.
Read more
He told gardaí to “f**k off” and had to be restrained by them as he resisted arrest.
His behaviour continued at Kevin Street garda station, where he kicked out and told an officer he would “get him”.
Lyons had rightly or wrongly believed he had been assaulted by security after an incident on the Luas and was “very aggrieved about it”, his solicitor Donal Quigley said.
“When gardaí arrived he was in a drunken state of self-righteousness and failed to calm down,” he said.
“He was directing his ire at the Luas security staff.”
Lyons apologised, was not drinking anymore and was staying off the Luas and cycling instead, Mr Quigley said.
Today's Headlines
devastating | 26 workers from Irish aid agency GOAL have died in Turkey-Syria earthquake
Drone to Court | Man due in court this morning in connection with drone activity over Dublin Airport
Model mum | Sophie Anderton turns heads with rarely-seen hubby at the opening of new cocktail bar
ARREST | Sligo man shot dead in Australia suffered catastrophic head injuries as man charged with murder
CRUELTY CLAIMS | Gardai speak to man over shocking video of donkey being dragged along by a car
COVERING UP | Miss NI boss says they are abandoning the bikini round to ‘move with the times’
FRAUDSTER | Top garda reveals how he busted scam artist ‘GPO girl’ Samantha Azzopardi
PATRICK'S PINCH | Granny (41) battling crack addiction stole pallet of St Paddy’s Day stock, court told
RED LINE | ‘Drunken’ Luas passenger who resisted arrested is now cycling instead, court told
'FINAL STRAW' | Man (52) forced to flee after refusing to allow UDA to use his house as a brothel