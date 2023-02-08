Drunken Dublin man who threw nuts at shop customer jailed for three months

Gardaí attending the scene found Barry Doogan (42) hiding behind a taxi

A man who “kicked off” in a shop and threw a packet of nuts at a customer has been jailed for three months.

Gardaí attending the scene found Barry Doogan (42) hiding behind a taxi, Blanchardstown District Court heard.

Judge David McHugh sentenced Doogan to three months in prison.

Doogan, of Horan Hall, Belgard Square, Tallaght admitted public intoxication and threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour, as well as a separate charge of theft.

The court heard gardaí were called to Londis, Bawnogue, Clondalkin on August 6, 2021.

It was reported the accused was “kicking off and being aggressive”. When gardaí arrived, security pointed out Doogan who was hiding behind a taxi.

Blanchardstown District Court

He had come into the shop, left, returned and refused to leave, shouting at staff.

Doogan smelled strongly of alcohol and threw a packet of nuts at a customer, the court heard. He was unsteady on his feet and subsequently arrested.

In an earlier incident on May 29, 2021, Doogan went to Lidl, Fonthill Retail Park and took €74 worth of meat. When confronted by staff he fled the shop.

Gardaí caught him on Fonthill Road and brought him to Ronanstown garda station.

The accused had 130 previous convictions for charges including theft and public order offences.

Doogan was already in prison serving a four-year sentence when he appeared in court.