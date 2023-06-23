Drunken dad-of-five with two black eyes hid from garda under trampoline

Joseph Lawrence (29) was wearing only a pair of shorts when gardaí found him hiding under a trampoline in a back garden.

A dad-of-five who went for a drink last Sunday was bitten by a dog, suffered two black eyes due to his drunken behaviour, and then lashed out at officers when they tried to arrest him, a court heard.

Judge Dermot Dempsey fined Lawrence €150 and imposed a six-month sentence, suspended for two years.

The defendant, of Gardiner’s Hill in Balbriggan, admitted trespass and obstruction at Hampton Woods in Balbriggan on June 18. Garda Oisin Finnegan told Swords District Court that gardaí came across Lawrence at Castle Mills Shopping Centre. Heran off, and was followed by gardaí through Baron’s Hall estate.

Gda Finnegan said Lawrence went into Hampton Woods, where he jumped over fences into the rear of a property.

Gardaí checked back gardens and found Lawrence hiding under a trampoline.

Gardaí tried to handcuff Lawrence, but he lashed out. He was restrained on the ground and handcuffed.

Gda Finnegan said the homeowner was terrified when she found out someone had been on her property.

Defence solicitor Fiona D’Arcy said Lawrence went drinking last Sunday, and could not remember anything about his behaviour.

Ms D’Arcy said Lawrence, had been bitten by a dog, and was in considerable pain after he suffered two black eyes, which were due to his own drunken behaviour.

Ms D’Arcy asked the judge to be lenient, saying Lawrence “did not usually do this”.