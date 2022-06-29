Drunken college graduate who resisted arrest escapes conviction

Matthew Lawlor had been out celebrating finishing his masters and getting a job offer, court heard

A GRADUATE had to be arrested for drunkenly struggling with gardaí who asked why his fly was undone as he stood on a street with his hands in the air.

Matthew Lawlor (24) had “over-imbibed” alcohol while out celebrating finishing his masters and getting a job offer, a court heard.

Judge Paula Murphy struck the case out, leaving him without a criminal record after he made a €500 charity donation.

Lawlor, of Daletree Crescent, Ballymun, pleaded guilty to public intoxication, threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour and garda obstruction.

Dublin District Court heard on May 28, gardaí saw Lawlor on the footpath at South Richmond Street with his hands in the air and the buttons of the fly on his trousers undone.

He was visibly intoxicated and when gardaí asked why his buttons were undone, he said: “What business is it of yours? What f**king right do you have to stop me and pick on me?”

He was shouting and tried to get past the garda, then attempted to reach into his pocket.

Gardaí told him not to, as he had not been searched for any possible weapons.

He pushed a garda’s hand away, shouted and resisted arrest.

Gardaí had to use “soft hand restraints” and brought him to the ground in a controlled manner. He had no previous convictions.

Lawlor had been out celebrating completing his masters and getting a job offer with an airline, his lawyer said.