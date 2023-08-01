Drunken chef caught trying to ‘gain entry’ to Garda HQ in Phoenix Park jailed

The investigating garda found Morris, “clearly intoxicated”, slurring his words and smelling strongly of alcohol.

A drunken chef arrested after being found trying to “gain entry” to Garda Headquarters in the early hours of the morning went on to damage his station cell by spitting in it.

Andrew Morris (35) was jailed for a month when he appeared in Dublin District Court.

Judge Patricia Cronin said the prison term was to run from the date of conviction after hearing Morris was already in custody in another case.

The accused, of Greentrees House, Milltown Road, Dublin 16, pleaded guilty to public intoxication, refusing to give gardaí his name and address, and criminal damage.

The court heard gardaí responded to a call on December 11, 2021, that a man was trying to gain entry to Garda HQ in the Phoenix Park at 3.05am.

The investigating garda found Morris, “clearly intoxicated”, slurring his words and smelling strongly of alcohol.

He gave the accused a number of chances to give him his name and address and told him to get a taxi home but Morris refused.

The garda demanded his details and when he failed to provide them, he was arrested and brought to Blanchardstown Garda Station.

When placed in a cell there, he spat at the hatch a number of times and this cost €56 to clean.

He said “f**king sh**e” and “f**k off” while punching the cell.

The court heard Morris had 45 previous convictions, including 23 for public order offences. However, the most recent was in 2014.

Morris apologised for the incident, his solicitor Holly Laher said.

He was going through a difficult period at the time.

Morris, who had a difficult upbringing, was a chef by trade and had worked in The Netherlands and elsewhere in Europe. Ms Laher asked the judge to take into consideration the fact that there was “quite a large gap” in her client’s offending.

Judge Cronin said she would give the accused credit for this and for his guilty plea. She said she was also taking account of the accused’s personal circumstances and the plea in mitigation.

The judge said, however, she was noting that more than 50pc of Morris’s previous convictions were for public order offences, and this case was one of public order that “progressed to criminal damage by way of cleaning costs”.

She sentenced the accused to a month in prison for the criminal damage but said the prison term was to run from the date of conviction.