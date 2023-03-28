Drunken builder (42) arrested after being found snoring on Dublin footpath

The court heard he was causing an obstruction to the public, who had to walk around him.

A drunken man found sprawled out asleep and snoring on a city centre footpath has been told by a judge: “You have to get help.”

Robert Cilindz (42) was twice arrested by gardaí, who were “very concerned for his safety”.

Judge Treasa Kelly fined him €250. Cilindz, a builder of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to public drunkenness.

Dublin District Court heard a garda was on patrol at Hanbury Lane, Dublin 8, on September 28 last year when he found the accused “sprawled out across the footpath, asleep and snoring”.

He was causing an obstruction to the public, who had to walk around him.

When the garda attempted to rouse him, Cilindz fell to the ground as he could not support himself and had to be lifted up.

At Usher’s Quay on October 8 last year, gardaí again found the accused lying intoxicated on the footpath, in proximity to traffic on the street. He was arrested for his own safety.

Cilindz’s drinking only became a problem during Covid, his lawyer said.

Judge Kelly said there could have been serious consequences for the accused.

“Covid is behind us now, you will have to get yourself back on track,” the judge said.