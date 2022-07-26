Drunken barber caught driving wrong way on Luas tracks was ‘distraught’ after break up
A BARBER caught drink driving the wrong way down Luas tracks in Dublin city centre had beer cans and bottles in his car footwell when gardaí stopped him.
Bogdan Sandor (27) was “emotionally distraught” and had been drinking after breaking up with his girlfriend earlier that day.
Judge John Brennan fined him €300, banned him from driving for two years and said Sandor was “a hard-working young man who did something silly”. Sandor, of Belton Park Villas, Donnycarney, pleaded guilty to drink driving.
Dublin District Court heard that on June 12 at 12.05am, gardaí saw a car driving the wrong way down the Luas tracks on O’Connell Street Lower, a one-way street.
It drove on to the far side of the road and stopped when signalled. The driver, Sandor, smelled strongly of alcohol, and the garda saw empty cans and bottles of Heineken in the car footwell.
Sandor was arrested and a breath sample was over the alcohol limit. He had no previous convictions. Defence solicitor Andrew Broderick said earlier on the day he was stopped, Sandor’s girlfriend ended their relationship.
The accused got very upset and began drinking, which carried on throughout the day.
Sandor had not intended to drive and the incident “spiralled”, Mr Broderick said.
Judge Brennan said the manner in which Sandor had been driving was “quite dangerous” and the circumstances were “quite worrying” but he noted there was no dangerous driving charge.
