Drunk slapped and spat in elderly man’s face, then tried to assault gardaí

The accused was extremely drunk and went to assault the gardaí before he was stopped and arrested. He had previous public order convictions.

A drunken man slapped an elderly passer-by and spat in his face “for no reason” in an attack in Dublin city centre, a court heard.

Conka Conev (59) was arrested after the victim (78) alerted gardaí and made a complaint about the assault on O’Connell Street.

The case was adjourned at Dublin District Court for a victim impact statement to be made.

Conev, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to assault and threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour.

A garda told Judge Bryan Smyth he was on patrol on O’Connell Street on October 23 when he was flagged down by the victim.

The man told the garda Conev had slapped him on the side of the face and spat in his face “for no reason”.

Judge Smyth asked if the injured party had been canvassed as to whether he wanted to make a victim impact statement.

The court heard gardaí believed he did want to make a statement and Judge Smyth adjourned the case to a date in September.

He said a plea in mitigation could also be heard on the next date, before the case is finalised.

Defence barrister Gareth Casey consented to the adjournment. Conev was remanded on continuing bail.

The charges are under Section 2 of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act and Section 6 of the Public Order Act.