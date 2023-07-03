Drunk passenger avoids criminal record after plane diverted over ‘disgraceful’ behaviour

Eric Molly hurled abuse at cabin crew when they tried to stop him drinking his own whiskey

A Drunken airplane passenger became aggressive and hurled abuse at cabin crew when they tried to stop him drinking his own whiskey on the flight.

Eric Molly was flying from New York to Romania for a friend’s baptism when the plane had to be diverted to Dublin over his “disgraceful” behaviour on board.

Molly, a public affairs consultant, intimidated flight attendants by trying to bite them during the mid-flight disturbance, Dublin District Court heard.

Judge Ciaran Liddy said the accused had been “completely out of order” but spared him a criminal record after he made a €1,000 charity donation. Molly (37) pleaded guilty to intoxication on board an aircraft, threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour, and conduct likely to cause serious offence on June 16, 2023.

Garda Sergeant Niall Murphy told the court the accused was drinking his own whiskey on the plane and became intoxicated.

When staff tried to take it from him, he became abusive and aggressive.

He made an attempt to bite staff, but the sergeant said this was to “intimidate”. He also soiled his seat, the court heard.

The accused had no previous convictions.

“His behaviour on the flight was absolutely disgraceful, intimidating and aggressive, and it was just completely out of order, it’s not acceptable,” the judge said.

“I just want to apologise to the court for doing this,” Molly said. “This is not in my nature, I have never done anything like this. To the people on the airline, I just want to say I’m sorry.”

Defence solicitor Damien Coffey said the accused would make a charity donation.

The accused was admitted to bail to get the charity donation and later paid it.

The case was adjourned and when the court heard the payment was made, the charges were dismissed.

The charges against Molly were under the Air Navigation and Transport Act.