Drunk man fined after making threats while trying to get inside Dublin apartment
Jordan Heffernan (24) was arrested after making the threats when gardaí found him banging and kicking a door
A drunken man threatened to damage an apartment building to get inside, while shouting in at the occupants, a court has heard.
Jordan Heffernan (24) was arrested after making the threats when gardaí found him banging and kicking a door.
Judge Bryan Smyth fined him €200 for public order offences in the incident in central Dublin.
Heffernan, of Beachside Close, Riverchapel, Co Wexford, pleaded guilty to public intoxication and threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour.
Garda Eric Keogh said he was called to Little Britain Street where he heard shouting and saw the accused pulling, banging and kicking at an apartment door.
Heffernan was shouting at the occupants in a threatening manner and turned his attention on the garda when he approached, shouting abuse at him.
He said he was going to damage the building in order to gain access and was arrested.
He had 43 previous convictions.
The accused was homeless and drinking at the time of the incident, his solicitor Tony Collier said.
Heffernan was in prison for another charge when he appeared in court.
