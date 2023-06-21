Drunk man (40) who had no passport shouted abuse at Ryanair staff in Dublin Airport

David Fulham tried to fly out of Dublin without a passport

A man shouted drunken abuse at airline ground staff when he tried to fly out of Dublin without a passport, a court heard.

David Fulham (40) had had too much to drink before the confrontation with Ryanair staff in Dublin Airport.

Judge Alan Mitchell gave him the benefit of the Probation Act, leaving him without convictions when he admitted public order charges.

Fulham, from Annaly Road, Cabra, pleaded guilty to public intoxication and threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour on March 10, 2022.

A garda sergeant told Dublin District Court the accused was in the departures area of Terminal 1 on the day when he was drunk and abusive to airline staff.

“He was trying to get a flight out of Dublin without a passport,” the sergeant said.

Fulham was irate with Ryanair staff, shouting at them.

He had no previous convictions.

The accused’s brother had passed away and Fulham had too much to drink, his solicitor John Quinn said.

“He’s not honouring his brother’s memory if he’s using that as a reason,” Judge Mitchell said. Mr Quinn said this was just the context for what happened.

Fulham was very contrite for his behaviour and Mr Quinn asked the judge to consider leaving the accused without a criminal record.

The judge said other than internal flights, “I’m not sure how you could expect to get on a plane without a passport”.

He said airline staff had a difficult enough job to do and he was not condoning what happened.

However, he took account of the accused’s recent bereavement and previous good record.

Dismissing the charges under the Probation Act, he said it was a “lesson learned for the future” for Fulham.

He warned the accused if he came back before the court, the sitting judge would be made aware that he had been given this opportunity before and he would likely not get another chance.​