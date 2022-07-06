Drunk Finglas hospital patient who shouted obscenities at ‘top of voice’ avoids conviction
A drunken hospital patient lay on the floor, shouting obscenities at “the top of his voice” and became violent when gardaí carried him out.
Alan Lynch (59) also kicked out at arresting gardaí when he became aggressive after his phone went missing in an emergency department.
Judge Bryan Smyth adjourned the case and told Lynch he would leave him without convictions if he made a €250 donation to charity.
Lynch, a widower of Brookville Court, North Road, Finglas, pleaded guilty to public intoxication, threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour and garda obstruction.
Dublin District Court gardaí were called to the Mater Hospital Emergency Department at 11pm on March 16.
The accused was lying on the floor, preventing staff and critical care teams getting by.
When asked to get to his feet, he was aggressive and shouted obscenities in an area where people were awaiting treatment. He had to be physically picked up and he dropped his body weight to make this more difficult.
When gardaí took him to a patrol van, he became violent and kicked out at them.
Lynch had consumed a lot of alcohol on the night and was “fully intoxicated”, his solicitor Stephen O’Mahony said.
He was at the hospital because he had broken a collarbone and he gave his phone to a person waiting in A&E while he was in triage.
When he came out, the phone was gone and “his behaviour thereafter was totally unacceptable”.
There were gaps in his memory and he was “very ashamed of the facts”.
Today's Headlines
stronghold | Garda-killer Pearse McAuley lying low in Irish estate after prison release
Desert move | Senior Garda to be based in UAE as noose tightens on leaders of Kinahan cartel
'doing their job' | Michael Healy-Rae wants public to ‘stop recording gardaí on their phones’
relentless | Woman jailed for harassing former Sinn Féin TD and businesswoman challenges sentence
Lost love | Love Island fans joke Jack Keating is suffering from sunburn after going missing on show
Drugs raid | Woman (30s) arrested after cocaine and cannabis worth €143k as well as €33k seized in Limerick
Wood-be hero | Tiger Woods to the rescue after Dragon Peter Jones’ drive hits spectator at JP McManus Pro-Am
Banned | Woman with Irish reg plates racks up 33 speeding offences and £25k fine in three months
no restrictions | Loyalist Winston ‘Winkie’ Irvine granted bail as judge hears DNA not on bag of guns in car
sunny outlook | Dry and warm weather on way as temperatures to soar to 24C over coming weeks