Drunk Dublin woman told female garda she was a 'fat w***e' and a 'fat pig c**t'

Geraldine Mooney (56) had no memory of her behaviour, and was shocked by it. Judge Paul Kelly ordered a probation report and adjourned sentencing to September.

The defendant, of South Circular Road, Dublin 8, admitted public drunkenness and threatening and abusive behaviour at New Road, Donabate, on September 28 last year.

Garda Alison McKenna told Swords District Court she was called to the scene following reports of an intoxicated female.

She said Mooney shouted at gardaí and called her a "fat whore" and a "fat pig c**t".

When gardaí tried to handcuff Mooney, she kicked out, telling officers to "f**k off you bastards".

Defence lawyer Deirdre Flannery said Mooney had no recollection of the incident and was shocked at her behaviour.

She said Mooney had battled an alcohol problem for many years, and in her own words had "run amok for eight years", but she was now sober and would benefit from working with the probation service.