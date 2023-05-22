Drunk Dublin man who tried to headbutt gardaí three times spared jail
Martin, of Newhall Court, Tallaght, pleaded guilty to public intoxication, threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour and garda obstruction.
A man who made three attempts to headbutt gardaí when they investigated a public order disturbance has been spared jail.
Clinton Martin (31) resisted gardaí and became violent after his arrest in west Dublin.
Judge Gerard Jones gave him a one-month suspended sentence.
Martin, of Newhall Court, Tallaght, pleaded guilty to public intoxication, threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour and garda obstruction.
He also admitted violent behaviour in a garda station.
Read more
Blanchardstown District Court heard gardaí received a report of a highly intoxicated man in a camper van on the Naas Road on June 2, 2022.
Martin came out calmly when gardaí arrived but then became very aggressive, began stumbling and made three attempts to headbutt gardaí. He resisted arrest.
Martin had previous public order convictions. The accused had apologised for his behaviour, his lawyer said. Martin had been going through a tough time when the incident happened, he said. There had been a family bereavement and he was abusing drugs.
He was now off narcotics, had made great improvements in his life and was taking a course to become a taxi driver.
Today's Headlines
'ARGUMENT' | Businessman ‘falsely imprisoned tradesman by locking him in a warehouse’ court hears
'DETERIORATING' | False rape accuser Sonya Egan issues DNR order after going on hunger strike
penalty | Facebook owner Meta hit with record €1.2bn fine by Irish data watchdog
'Sadly missed' | Dublin Fire Brigade pay tribute to retired colleague ahead of funeral
WEEDED OUT | Revenue seize herbal cannabis worth €2,840,000 from vehicle at Dublin Port
Manchester City celebrated their latest Premier League title triumph at home
suspended sentence | Drunk Dublin man who tried to headbutt gardaí three times spared jail
WING AND A PRAYER | Plane flips upside down after landing on Derry beach
italian job | Gardaí seek info from Kinahan Cartel partner turned supergrass after Dubai extradition
TRAGEDY | Renewed appeal for info after death of boy (15) in Laois quad bike accident