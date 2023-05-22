Drunk Dublin man who tried to headbutt gardaí three times spared jail

Martin, of Newhall Court, Tallaght, pleaded guilty to public intoxication, threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour and garda obstruction.

A man who made three attempts to headbutt gardaí when they investigated a public order disturbance has been spared jail.

Clinton Martin (31) resisted gardaí and became violent after his arrest in west Dublin.

Judge Gerard Jones gave him a one-month suspended sentence.

Martin, of Newhall Court, Tallaght, pleaded guilty to public intoxication, threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour and garda obstruction.

He also admitted violent behaviour in a garda station.

Blanchardstown District Court heard gardaí received a report of a highly intoxicated man in a camper van on the Naas Road on June 2, 2022.

Martin came out calmly when gardaí arrived but then became very aggressive, began stumbling and made three attempts to headbutt gardaí. He resisted arrest.

Martin had previous public order convictions. The accused had apologised for his behaviour, his lawyer said. Martin had been going through a tough time when the incident happened, he said. There had been a family bereavement and he was abusing drugs.

He was now off narcotics, had made great improvements in his life and was taking a course to become a taxi driver.