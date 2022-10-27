Drunk driver who caused elderly woman’s car to flip told gardaí ‘old people shouldn’t be driving’

Arnoldas Zigas was handed a two-month jail sentence and disqualified from driving for two years

Judge McKiernan sentenced the man (58) to two months in prison.

A 58-year-old motorist who collided with another car causing it to twice flip over has been jailed for drink driving.

Arnoldas Zigas, Cairns Court, Roschoill, Dublin Road, Drogheda, had denied the offence which occurred on the Dublin Road a year ago.

He also contested a second charge of dangerous driving stemming from the same incident.

Judge McKiernan said she did not accept the defendant’s evidence ‘one bit’ and was not impressed that the other driver, an 85-year-old lady, had to come to court to testify.

A two-month sentence and two-year disqualification were imposed. The dangerous driving charge was taken into consideration.

Gda Damien O’Connell gave evidence that at 4.05pm on October 30, 2021 he arrived at the scene of a two-car collision. A number of other gardaí were already there.

A blue Toyota Yaris was on its roof. The driver, from Laytown, had been taken to hospital.

Mr Zigas made himself known as the driver and sole occupant of the other car. He said an accident had occurred at approximately 3.15pm when the other vehicle emerged from a side road.

The court heard the defendant’s speech was slurred and there was a strong smell of alcohol from him. He failed a roadside breath test and was arrested at 4.17pm.

Gda O’Connell continued that Mr Zigas said that ‘old people shouldn’t be out driving’.

He was co-operative and had no previous convictions.

A subsequent breath analysis showed an over the limit reading of 65mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

The lady motorist said she was coming out of Bryanstown and had a green light to turn left. Another car hit her, turning her vehicle over twice.

A doctor who lived around the corner came out when he heard the impact and ‘eased me out’ (of the car).

The witness added she was three-quarters of an hour waiting for an ambulance. There had been another accident in town and an ambulance came from Dundalk for her.

She suffered whiplash and was detained in hospital overnight. Her car was written off.

The witness told defence counsel it was lucky she wasn’t killed. The light was green. She didn’t collide into the defendant.

Counsel submitted that there was no evidence of Mr Zigas driving. There was an admission without the benefit of a caution which was in violation of his rights and of Judges’ Rules.

Nothing was written down in the guard’s notebook and signed.

However, Judge McKiernan said there was a case to answer.

Arnoldas Zigas, through an interpreter, said he was from Lithuania and had been in Ireland since 2004. He held a driving licence for more than 30 years and had driven throughout Europe without any problem.

On this occasion he was on the Dublin Road coming from the Boyne Valley and going to Drogheda to get a pizza. Traffic was busy. He wasn’t speeding.

It was a green light, and he was hit from the side. His car was heavier and that was why the lighter car flipped over.

Mr Zigas said that he took ‘heart drops’, which are quite popular in Lithuania, for a heart problem. He had the drops in the car all the time and he took them on this occasion because he was shaking.

‘I was shocked at the reading of alcohol in my breath. I don’t consume alcohol at all.’

He said he was very sorry for what the lady experienced.

Under cross-examination by Inspector Kevin Toner, he denied commenting that old people shouldn’t be driving.

The alcohol reading was probably because of the drops. Maybe he took too much. He took half the bottle.

He did not consume alcohol ‘because of health conditions’.

The court convicted the defendant, a married father of one, of both charges.

He worked as a general operative in Hilton Foods.

Judge McKiernan said the defendant effectively drove through a light and into the other car.

‘I take a dim view of that. His evidence is not credible at all, and getting the lady to come in.’

The judge added she was not impressed with the evidence of what he said about old people driving on the road.

‘It’s fantastic to see her still driving.’

Bail in the event of an appeal was set at a personal bond of €300 with an independent surety of €500 cash to be lodged.