Drunk driver caught with empty beer can in his van when stopped by gardai
A DRUNK and careless driver was found with an empty beer can in his van when gardaí stopped him.
Alexandru Arcus (25) was arrested after he crossed a white line to the same side of the road as a garda car on patrol.
Judge Gerard Jones banned him from driving for a year and fined him €900 at Blanchardstown District Court.
Arcus, of Barnwell Crescent, Ongar, pleaded guilty to driving carelessly, over the limit and without insurance or a licence.
The court heard gardaí were on duty near Confey Graveyard in Leixlip last January 28 when they saw the accused driving over the white line to the same side of the road as them.
His van was driving at speed and stopped after the gardaí signalled. Arcus smelled strongly of alcohol and there was an empty beer can in the vehicle.
He was arrested and brought to Leixlip garda station where he replied "I'm very, very sorry" when charged.
Arcus co-operated with gardaí and indicated he was going to plead guilty, his solicitor Simon Fleming said. The accused apologised for his behaviour, Mr Fleming said.
