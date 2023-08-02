Drunk cyclist who crashed into tree told garda he ‘only had four drinks’

“The accused was on a pedal cycle in the middle of the junction, going round in circles,” the garda told the court.

A cyclist seen going around in circles on a busy Dublin street before crashing into a tree told the investigating garda he only had four drinks.

Darren Keogh (48) was “the author of his own misfortune” on the day he was caught falling off the bike in a highly intoxicated state, a court heard.

Judge Patricia Cronin fined him €105 when he appeared in Dublin District Court.

Keogh, with an address at Eugene Street, Dublin 8, pleaded guilty to cycling while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Garda Joseph Berrill said he was on patrol at the North Circular Road at 1.30pm on June 6, 2021 when he saw Keogh cycling at the junction of Belvedere Road.

“The accused was on a pedal cycle in the middle of the junction, going round in circles,” the garda told the court. “He appeared to be falling off.”

Keogh swerved between cars and mounted the footpath before crashing into a tree and falling off the bike, he said.

The garda stopped to see if the accused was OK and found him in a highly intoxicated state.

When asked if he had been drinking, Keogh told the garda he “only had four drinks”.

He was arrested and taken to Store Street garda station where he was charged.

Keogh had 83 previous convictions for offences including drink driving but his most recent record was for public order charges, the court heard.

The accused was seeking help for an addiction and was in methadone treatment, his solicitor said.

“He accepts he was the author of his own misfortune on the day in question by being drunk in charge of a bike,” he said, asking the judge for leniency.

Judge Cronin said she was taking account of what was said in mitigation and the strides Keogh was making in getting assistance for his problems.

Fining and convicting him, she said she also noted that the fact that the offence happened two years ago, the accused’s plea of guilty and his previous convictions.

The offence of cycling under the influence is under Section 6 of the Road Traffic Act.

