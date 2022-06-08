Drunk concert-goer with 'dilated pupils' arrested after hurling abuse at gardaí

Former air hostess Aoife Halpin (26) was distressed and screaming outside the Stormzy concert

A concert-goer with "dilated pupils" was arrested for hurling drunken abuse at gardaí after she was escorted out of Dublin's 3Arena.

Former air hostess Aoife Halpin (26) was "highly intoxicated" at the time and could not recall her behaviour in the incident outside the concert by UK rapper Stormzy.

Judge Bryan Smyth adjourned the case and said he would leave her without criminal convictions if she donated €200 to charity.

Halpin, of St Anne's Square, Portmarnock, pleaded guilty to public intoxication and threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour.

Dublin District Court heard the incident took place on April 1 this year.

Gardaí were on duty at the 3Arena, North Wall Quay when they went to deal with a highly intoxicated woman who had been escorted off the premises.

When gardaí met her at the entrance, she was distressed and was screaming. The court heard Halpin's pupils were dilated, she smelled of alcohol, was stumbling and verbally abused the gardaí.

She provided details which transpired to be false and was arrested due to her level of intoxication.

Halpin was not working but had a good employment history as an air hostess, her solicitor Andrew Broderick said.

On the night, Halpin had too much drink taken and could not recall her behaviour.

The accused might return to work in the future and could be garda vetted, Mr Broderick said, asking the judge not to convict her.