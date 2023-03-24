Drunk and dangerous driver tried to ‘get another drink’ from car during arrest

Giving him a three-month suspended sentence, Judge Ciaran Liddy said it was a “reckless act that could have had catastrophic consequences”.

A drunk and dangerous driver who was five times the alcohol limit tried to go back to his car to “get another drink” when he was being arrested.

Mark Casey (46), a “raging alcoholic” at the time, had been swerving across a motorway when he crashed into another driver, who followed him and called gardaí.

Casey, an IT consultant and father-of-one from Templeview Green, Clarehall, was also banned from driving for six years and fined €500. He pleaded guilty to drunk, dangerous, uninsured and unlicensed driving.

Blanchardstown District Court heard Casey’s Saab hit another car after swerving across three lanes on the M7 inbound at Rathcoole at 5.50pm on August 12, 2020.

Casey continued on and the driver followed, flashing his lights at him. Casey erratically swerved in and out of lanes before pulling over.

The driver was afraid Casey would cause another accident and called gardaí, who noticed empty cans and bottles of vodka in the Saab.

Casey failed the roadside breath test, then “made an attempt to go over to his car and informed the garda he was going to get another drink”, a garda said. His blood alcohol reading was 278mg.

The accused had previous drink-driving convictions and was already banned on the day.

At the time, Casey was a “raging alcoholic and drink took over” from his common sense, his barrister Ciaran MacLoughlin said.

He was in a “very bad place” and “became simply quite engrossed in his drinking.”

He lost his job, partner and home before the “penny finally dropped” and he was now back on his feet and did not intend to ever drink again.

Casey was grateful he was stopped as the consequences might have been more serious.