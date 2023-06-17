Drugs worth €120k were ‘were in attic for years and could have gone off’, court told

Pleading for bail, James Delaney’s defence maintained that the drugs had been in the attic for “years and years”, could have “gone off” and might be worth nothing.

Gardaí found cannabis and pills worth an estimated €120,000 in a man’s attic when they searched his apartment, a court heard.

Pleading for bail, James Delaney’s defence maintained that the drugs had been in the attic for “years and years”, could have “gone off” and might be worth nothing.

Judge Treasa Kelly granted him bail and adjourned the case at Dublin District Court.

Mr Delaney (46), of Rathdown Square, North Circular Road, Dublin 7, is charged with possession of drugs with intent to sell or supply.

Objecting to bail, Garda Ciara Ryan said on May 25, gardaí attached to the Dublin Crime Response Team executed a warrant to search the accused’s home address.

They recovered benzodiazepine and cannabis between the ceiling joists in the attic.

Mr Delaney was not present at the time but was the occupier of the one-bedroom apartment. Gardaí made phone contact with the accused outlining the allegations and later charged him.

Applying for bail, defence solicitor Tracy Horan said the accused had said the drugs were “years and years” in the attic.

Gda Ryan said this was what Mr Delaney had said, but she did not know if that was the case and she could not give an estimate for how long the drugs were there.

Ms Horan asked the garda if there was an “expiry date” on drugs or if she knew “how long they stay good”.

Gda Ryan said she could not say.

Ms Horan said consequently, the gardaí did not know the value of the drugs which had not been analysed yet. Gda Ryan said the estimated value was based on guidelines.

“There’s a very strong possibility there’s no value to some of these drugs” which could have “gone off”, Ms Horan said.

Mr Delaney worked as a building site banksman and gardaí knew where he lived, Ms Horan said.

The accused kept pigeons which he was very close to and looked after every day.

Ms Horan said the accused had been emphatic that “he’s not a drug dealer, he’s never been a drug dealer”.

The drugs had been in the attic four to five years and he was frightened to throw them away, she said.

The accused had been working full time, though he was currently signed off sick due to a crush injury.

Judge Kelly said it was a “serious quantity of drugs” but she was satisfied to grant conditional bail. She set bail in Mr Delaney’s own bond of €2,000 with half in cash and an independent surety of €2,000.