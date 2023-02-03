Drugs ‘player’ ran from gardai after dropping bag of cocaine, cannabis and cash
The court heard that Maher had 27 previous convictions
A father of three described by a judge as a drugs “player” has been jailed for three months after gardai caught him with cannabis and cocaine and more than €1,800 in crime proceeds.
James Maher (32) ran from gardai and tried to throw away a bag containing the drugs and cash, but he was apprehended by officers.
Judge David McHugh imposed a three month sentence, consecutive to a lengthy sentence which Maher is already serving.
The defendant, with an address at Kilcronan Crescent in Clondalkin, admitted possession of cannabis and cocaine and having the drugs for sale or supply on January 8, 2021.
A garda witness told Blanchardstown District Court that gardai came across Maher in Clondalkin village. He tried to flee and discard a bag he was carrying. The bag was searched and cannabis, worth €800, and cocaine, with a street value of €140, was found.
Cash of €1,845 was also discovered, and Maher was unable to account for it.
The court heard that Maher had 27 previous convictions, and was currently serving a lengthy sentence for drugs offences.
"He’s a player”, Judge McHugh said.
Defence lawyer Ciaran MacLoughlin said Maher, a father of three, had spent the last four months in prison and was now clean and sober.
Mr MacLoughlin asked the judge to be as lenient as possible, saying that Maher was working in the prison kitchen and on the enhanced landing, and was doing very well.
