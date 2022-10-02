Drugs found in ‘Del Boy’ Hutch’s system after high-speed crash left Ukrainian refugee injured

Convicted killer Derek ‘Del Boy’ Hutch has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving while under the influence of cannabis

Derek ‘Del Boy’ Hutch has been arrested by gardaí on suspicion of dangerous driving while under the influence of cannabis, following a collision with a woman while riding his motorbike.

The convicted killer (37) was recently questioned by officers from Store Street garda station in Dublin after his blood sample was returned to investigating gardaí after having tested positive for cannabis.

Investigators have now sent a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) recommending that the nephew of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch face criminal charges in connection with the crash.

The collision on Amiens Street in the city centre at lunchtime on Friday, May 27, left a Ukrainian woman with serious head injuries. She had only recently fled her native war-torn country.

“The cannabis isn’t necessarily the main issue, but forms part of the potential dangerous driving charge,” a source said.

"The main problem is that he was driving at such high speeds — like a bat out of hell — when he hit the poor unsuspecting woman.

"There is good CCTV of the crash and also specialist scenes of crime evidence that prove he was driving extremely fast and recklessly. The garda case against Del Boy is considered very strong,” a source said.

Hutch is accused of doing a U-turn away from gardaí just prior to the collision, sparking an investigation by the Garda Ombudsman.

It is understood that Hutch spotted gardaí in Fairview, about 2km from the scene, who were searching for a well-known north Dublin crime boss known as ‘Mr Big’.

Investigators are unclear whether Hutch was due to meet Mr Big when he spotted gardaí and fled, or whether it was just a coincidence.

“Officers carrying out the search on Mr Big in Fairview didn’t know it was Del Boy on the bike — but they did put out an alert that a man on a motorbike did a very obvious and suspicious turn. But there was no garda chase,” added the source.

Hutch passed an alcohol breath test at the scene of the collision. He suffered minor injuries but was taken to hospital, where investigating detectives secured a routine blood sample.

“There was no chase — but even so, gardaí opted to refer the matter to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc), as this could be viewed as a potential garda interaction with Hutch ahead of the crash,” a senior source explained.

Derek ‘Del Boy’ Hutch has been heavily involved in organised crime for years.

He was only released from prison last year, after serving lengthy jail terms for manslaughter and armed robbery.