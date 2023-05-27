Drug dealer who sold cocaine to undercover gardaí is jailed

The defendant, with an address at Whitestown Drive in Mulhuddart, admitted three counts of possession of cocaine for sale or supply.

A drug dealer who sold cocaine to undercover gardaí on three occasions was battling his own drug problems at the time, a court heard.

Leon Travers (26) had three young children but was already serving a lengthy sentence, and he was set to miss many important milestones in their young lives, his solicitor said.

Judge Ciaran Liddy imposed a three-month sentence.

The defendant, with an address at Whitestown Drive in Mulhuddart, admitted three counts of possession of cocaine for sale or supply.

Garda Declan Meehan told Blanchardstown District Court that Travers sold cocaine to an undercover garda on May 19, 2021, again on May 26, 2021 and for a third time on September 13, 2021.

The total street value of the cocaine was €220.

The court heard the defendant had 25 previous convictions, and was currently serving a sentence and not due for release until 2025.

Defence solicitor Simon Fleming said Travers had difficulties with drugs in the past.

He said Travers had three young children, but due to his own behaviour he had removed himself from their lives and was going to miss many important milestones in his children’s lives.

Mr Fleming asked the judge to give Travers credit for his guilty plea, saying he had admitted the offences at the first opportunity, saving undercover gardaí from having to come to court.

He also added that Travers was in Mountjoy and was “not going anywhere for a long time”.