Driving ban and fine for dad who refused to give urine sample and told gardaí to f**k off

A scaffolder refused to provide a blood or urine sample to gardaí, telling them to “f**k off and get his charge sheet”, a court has heard.

Matthew Guiney (40) was stopped after he mounted a kerb and drove across a green area in a housing estate.

Judge John O’Leary fined Guiney €1,200 and banned him from driving for four years.

The defendant, of Arthur Griffith Park in Lucan, admitted failing to provide a sample to gardaí on October 30, 2021.

Garda Michael Russell told Blanchardstown District Court gardaí were on patrol at Woodview Heights in Lucan when they saw a car mount a kerb and drive over a green area, before the defendant jumped out of the car and through a gap in the fence.

Guiney was arrested and taken to Lucan garda station.

In the station, Guiney refused to give gardaí his details, refused to leave his cell, shouted throughout as officers made a request for a sample off him and then refused to give a sample.

He then told gardaí to “f**k off and get his charge sheet”.

Defence lawyer Ciaran MacLoughlin said Guiney, a father of three, regretted his behaviour, and he faced losing his job.