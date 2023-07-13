Driver withdraws €60k case after CCTV shows her braking for ‘no obvious reason’

Joy Ogbonnaya had claimed the van collided with the rear of her four-year-old Toyota causing her injuries to her lower back.

A Dublin social worker has withdrawn a €60,000 personal injuries claim after a judge saw CCTV of her slamming on the brakes in her Toyota Rav 4 Hybrid “for no obvious reason” and a van rear ending her vehicle.

Joy Ogbonnaya (Anikwe), of Fernwood Way, Springfield, Tallaght, Dublin 24 had sued van owner John McGuinness and van driver Sean Ryan, both of Beechpark Court, Coolock Village, Dublin 5, following the collision on Long Mile Road, Dublin in July 2021.

When her claim was opened before Judge James McCourt in the Circuit Civil Court today the judge asked that he might view CCTV footage of the accident prior to hearing evidence in the case.

When the footage showing, according to defence barrister Shane English, Ms Ogbonnaya “slamming on her brakes for no obvious reason” Judge McCourt suggested that all parties, including Aviva Insurance, discuss the matter out of court.

On the return of the parties counsel for Ogbonnaya (44) told the court she was withdrawing her claim.

Ogbonnaya, described as a care assistant, had claimed the van collided with the rear of her four-year-old Toyota causing her injuries to her lower back.

She had stated in the proceedings that damage to her vehicle was €6,600 and that she had sold it on for €17,000.

She said the initial value of the vehicle was €26,000 causing her to suffer significant loss.

A full defence had been entered by Mr English, who appeared with Ennis Solicitors, on behalf of Aviva and defendant van owner Sean Ryan and driver John McGuinness, both with an address at Beechpark Court, Coolock Village, Dublin 5.