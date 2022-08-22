Driver who smashed through Dublin Port Tunnel toll barrier spared convictions

Construction worker Niall Tracey (24) had been trying to avoid the toll while he was on his way to work

A tailgating driver who smashed through a Dublin Port Tunnel toll barrier and left the scene of the accident has been spared a criminal record after paying for the damage.

Construction worker Niall Tracey (24) had been trying to avoid the toll while he was on his way to work.

Judge Bryan Smyth struck the case out after the accused paid €375 compensation and another €500 to charity.

Tracey, of Aughnamerrigan, Co Tyrone, pleaded guilty to hit and run, causing criminal damage to a toll barrier and making off without payment.

Dublin District Court had heard the incident happened at the tunnel toll plaza in Dublin 3 on July 4.

Garda Colm Maguire said a vehicle tried to tailgate through the toll plaza at 7.21am. The barrier came down and the vehicle went through, smashing it.

The lane was closed for a number of hours as a result.

The driver failed to pay the €10 toll and did not remain at the scene or report the incident.

Later that day, the garda returned to the toll plaza and saw the same vehicle. He stopped it at 4.25pm and the driver, Mr Tracey, was arrested.

When asked what had happened earlier, he replied: “I had no cash on me.”

He had no previous convictions.

His defence said Mr Tracey worked in construction on sites all around the country.

He accepted driving off after causing the damage was a “stupid thing to have done”.