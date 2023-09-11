Driver who killed grandmother initially claimed victim ran out in front of truck

Elaine McGarrity (54) was walking along Brownlink Link, Irvinestown, at 9am on December 31, 2021, when she was struck by the vehicle

Ciaran Lee Wootton (25) admitted causing the death of a woman by driving dangerously on December 31, 2019 (Pacemaker).

A Co Tyrone driver who admitted causing the death of a pedestrian initially claimed the victim “ran out in front of him”, a pre-sentencing hearing has been told.

Ciaran Lee Wootton (26) from Main Street, Newtownstewart, also accepted causing the death of Elaine McGarrity by driving while uninsured and after taking a Toyota Hilux pick-up truck without the consent of the owner.

Wootton was arrested at the scene and it further emerged he did not have permission to drive the vehicle.

The victim, a mother of two and grandmother of four, passed away having sustained severe injuries.

Emergency service personnel who arrived at the scene, remarked on the state of the windscreen of the pick-up truck.

Wootton later insisted he had cleaned it earlier then stated there was an area through which he could see out.

While he initially pleaded not guilty to all charges at Dungannon Crown Court earlier this year, it was stressed this was a holding position as he fully accepted causing Mrs McGarrity’s death, however defence lawyers requested some time to study CCTV footage.

He later admitted all matters.

The case was adjourned again to allow for the preparation of pre-sentence reports and a psychiatric assessment, as well as Victim Impact Statements by Ms McGarrity’s family.

On return to court today , prosecution counsel said Wootton had driven through a small town without a clear view through his windscreen and it was “out of sheer laziness” he had not cleaned it.

He had also claimed to have been driving at around 10mph and the victim “ran out in front of him” but forensic examination disproved both points.

The prosecution queried the content of a psychiatric report which stated Wootten shows “features of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder” but there is no formal diagnosis of this as yet.

There were also some differences provided by Wootton to the consultant psychiatrist around the established facts of the case.

Defence counsel stated: “On behalf of my client, I am specifically instructed to say he never meant this terrible accident to happen.

“He is genuinely sorry for what he has done. He accepts full responsibility for the consequences of his driving.”

It was conceded some accounts within Wootton’s police interviews were untrue, but the defence urged the court to treat this in the context of, “a man dealing with the consequences of what he had done”.

At court however, “He accepted his guilt at the earliest possible opportunity, removing the need for a trial and saving court time and expense.

“He caused this accident. It should not have happened. It was his fault. No blame whatsoever is attached to the victim.”

The defence pointed to the impact the incident has had on Wootton’s mental health which he is taking steps to address.

While accepting a custodial sentence is inevitable, the defence asked the court to take the aspect of rehabilitation into account and highlighted the impact the “considerable delay” in getting the case to court has had on Wootton.

Judge Brian Sherrard said he required some time to consider all material placed before him and adjourned sentencing until later this month.