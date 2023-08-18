Driver who fled scene of crash was high on coke and cannabis, court told

James Power (45) had cocaine and cannabis in his system at the time

A driver who went through a junction and collided with another vehicle had cocaine and cannabis in his system, a court heard.

James Power (45) continued up the road following the crash but he returned a short time later, and admitted that he had been at fault.

Judge Vincent Deane fined him €100 and disqualified him from driving for four years.

The defendant, with an address at Hampton Green in ­Balbriggan, admitted drug driving at Cardy Rock Grove in Balbriggan on March 31, 2021.

Garda David Woods told Swords District Court that on the day in question he was called to the scene of a road traffic collision. Gda Woods said Power left the scene, but returned moments later, and admitted that he had failed to stop at a junction.

Gda Woods said Power had apologised for his behaviour, ­telling gardaí that the accident had “all happened very fast”.

The court heard that the roadside test showed the presence of cocaine and cannabis in Power’s system.

He was arrested and taken to Balbriggan garda station where a doctor was called, and Power tested positive for cocaine and cannabis.

The court heard that the ­defendant had 22 previous convictions, many for driving offences.

Defence solicitor Fiona D’Arcy said Power was no longer on the road, had no intention of driving again and was trying to deal with a long-standing drug problem.

Ms D’Arcy said the defendant had a key worker, had been drug-free for the last 10 months and was trying to get into a rehabilitation centre.

Asking the judge to be lenient, Ms D’Arcy also said that many of Power’s previous convictions were due to his difficulties with drugs.