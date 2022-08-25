'judgement lapse' | 

Driver claimed he gave false name in ‘panic’ to gardai

Anthony Trimble (30) was fined €300 and put on a peace bond
The Garda logo on a Garda vehicle in Dublin.

Andrew PhelanIndependent.ie

A DRIVER “panicked” and gave gardaí a false name when stopped, a court has heard.

Anthony Trimble (30) was fined €300 and put on a peace bond when he appeared in Blanchardstown District Court. Trimble, of Pipers Court, Hansfield Wood, Clonsilla was charged with uninsured driving and giving gardaí false details.

The court heard a garda stopped a Volkswagen Passat driven by Trimble at Tolka Valley Road, Finglas, on September 8 last year. When questioned, he gave a different name and date of birth.

In an earlier incident, gardaí stopped him driving a 7-series BMW on the M50 southbound in west Dublin on January 5 last year.

He had no insurance displayed and showed the garda screen shots of a policy in the name of another person.

Defence barrister Ciaran MacLoughlin said Trimble had given his correct identity “almost immediately” – within minutes.

Mr MacLoughlin said the accused panicked in a “lapse of judgment” but “almost instantaneously” gave the correct information.

Judge Gerard Jones fined Trimble on the no insurance charge and put him on a peace bond for giving a false name.


