Driver claimed he gave false name in ‘panic’ to gardai
A DRIVER “panicked” and gave gardaí a false name when stopped, a court has heard.
Anthony Trimble (30) was fined €300 and put on a peace bond when he appeared in Blanchardstown District Court. Trimble, of Pipers Court, Hansfield Wood, Clonsilla was charged with uninsured driving and giving gardaí false details.
The court heard a garda stopped a Volkswagen Passat driven by Trimble at Tolka Valley Road, Finglas, on September 8 last year. When questioned, he gave a different name and date of birth.
In an earlier incident, gardaí stopped him driving a 7-series BMW on the M50 southbound in west Dublin on January 5 last year.
He had no insurance displayed and showed the garda screen shots of a policy in the name of another person.
Defence barrister Ciaran MacLoughlin said Trimble had given his correct identity “almost immediately” – within minutes.
Mr MacLoughlin said the accused panicked in a “lapse of judgment” but “almost instantaneously” gave the correct information.
Judge Gerard Jones fined Trimble on the no insurance charge and put him on a peace bond for giving a false name.
