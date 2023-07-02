Driver arrested and charged after young man dies following two-car crash in Cork

Gardaí are investigating after a male passenger (20s) died following a fatal collision in Fermoy, Co Cork.

The collision involved two cars and occurred at McCurtain Street on Saturday 1st July, 2023 at 8.40pm.

A male driver, aged in his late 30s, was arrested at the scene of the road traffic collision and was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Cork garda station.

The arrested man has since been charged in relation to the fatal collision and is due to appear before Mallow District Court tomorrow morning, Monday 3rd July, 2023 at 10.30am.

Gardaí continue to appeal for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the McCurtain Street area between 8:30pm and 9pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Fermoy Garda station on 025 82100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Investigations ongoing.