Driver arrested after being caught doing 159kph in treacherous conditions in Donegal
The driver was arrested and has been charged to appear at a future sitting of the local courts.
A driver has been arrested after being caught speeding at 159kph in treacherous road conditions in Co Donegal.
The driver was nabbed at Newtowncunningham by Gardai from the Buncrana Roads Policing Unit last night.
Plunging temperatures saw roads covered in black ice and snow in many places.
Gardai say that driving conditions at the time on the 100kph stretch of road were "extremely dangerous."
Read more
The driver was arrested and has been charged to appear at a future sitting of the local courts.
Gardai have appealed to drivers not to become another fatality statistic this Christmas.
A spokesperson said "We do not want any family to have an empty seat at their Christmas Dinner table this year because of a reckless decision made on the roads.
"Don't let the road safety message in one ear and out the other. Take it on board and save lives. Slow down."
Today's Headlines
hard to bear | Dublin restaurant issues Christmas appeal for return of stolen hugging bear
second term | Leo Varadkar elected as Taoiseach for second time after Micheál Martin gets standing ovation
'drinkers only' | Pub owner sets down marker after refusing to serve glass of Coke to customer
nabbed | Driver arrested after being caught doing 159kph in treacherous conditions in Donegal
tragic loss | Private Sean Rooney 'shot dead at close range' as shooters may have gained access through rear window
remand | Ninety people detained in the Irish prison system for more than a year without being convicted of a crime
objections | Father appeals conviction for the murder of his six-and-a-half-month-old son Joshua
tragic death | Elderly pedestrian (80s) killed in horror collision with a van in Co Wexford
CHARGES | Dad-of-five arrested in Dublin over €600k cannabis seizure bailed
may day | Top solicitor and niece of Charlie Haughey admits traffic violation