Driver arrested after being caught doing 159kph in treacherous conditions in Donegal

The driver was arrested and has been charged to appear at a future sitting of the local courts.

A driver has been arrested after being caught speeding at 159kph in treacherous road conditions in Co Donegal.

The driver was nabbed at Newtowncunningham by Gardai from the Buncrana Roads Policing Unit last night.

Plunging temperatures saw roads covered in black ice and snow in many places.

Gardai say that driving conditions at the time on the 100kph stretch of road were "extremely dangerous."

Gardai have appealed to drivers not to become another fatality statistic this Christmas.

A spokesperson said "We do not want any family to have an empty seat at their Christmas Dinner table this year because of a reckless decision made on the roads.

"Don't let the road safety message in one ear and out the other. Take it on board and save lives. Slow down."