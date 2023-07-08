Driver (49) speeding at 180km/hr on dual carriageway in Sligo was ‘late for work’

AT court it emerged the the driver had five previous conviction

A 49 year old man before Sligo District Court who was overtaking on a continuous white line and driving at speeds of up to 180km/hr was convicted of careless driving and fined €1,000.

John Patton of Dunmuckrum, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal was charged with two counts of dangerous driving at Ballydrehid and Shannon Eighter on November 26th 2020.

Sergeant Derek Butler told the court gardaí were on mobile patrol and were made aware by an off duty garda who observed a Hyundai i30 overtaking on continuous white lines at speed. Gardaí responded to the call and observed the vehicle in Sligo and they followed it to the Summerhill College roundabout.

The vehicle went onto the dual carriageway and drove at high speed.

Gardaí followed and the speed the vehicle was travelling at was 180km/hr. At Ballydrehid the driver stopped.

He apologised and said he was in a rush for work. He was subsequently arrested.

He had five previous convictions, Sgt Butler said including speeding.

Defending solicitor Mr Gerard McGovern said his client was a hardworking man and the father of six children. He was involved in the bookies business and was going to his bookies shop in Tubbercurry. The traffic in Bundoran had been extremely heavy and he was late to open his business and was in a rush.

When he got to the dual carriageway there were two lanes and it is straight for a number of miles out to Collooney and he did exceed the speed limit.

Judge Jones said after hearing mitigation he was going to reduce it to section 52 (careless driving).

He convicted and fined him €1,000 on one count and struck out the rest.

Mr McGovern thanked him.