Driver (37) caught with €4k worth of cannabis hidden in footwell of car is jailed

Aziz Dawood was originally from Pakistan but came to Ireland some years ago with his family, the court heard.

A driver caught with €4,000 worth of cannabis hidden in a rear footwell had issues with drugs and gambling at the time, a court has heard.

Aziz Dawood (37) was arrested after his vehicle was stopped by detectives from the Special Crime Task Force.

Judge David McHugh imposed an eight-month sentence suspended for two years.

The defendant, of Valley Drive, Druids Valley, Cabinteely, admitted possession of cannabis for sale or supply at Castleknock Estate, Dublin 15 on October 30, 2018.

Sergeant Maria Callaghan told Blanchardstown District Court that taskforce gardaí were onpatrol when they witnessed a transaction take place.

Sgt Callaghan said officers stopped the vehicle and spoke to the driver. They got a smell of cannabis and the vehicle was searched.

Cannabis, with a street value of €4,470, was found in the driver’s footwell. The cannabis was wrapped in a brown paper bag in a larger black plastic bag, the sergeant said.

Defence solicitor Valerie Buckley said Dawood was originally from Pakistan but came to Ireland some years ago with his family, and had attended school and college here. Ms Buckley said there were gambling issues and drug use which had led to the difficulties before the court.

She said Dawood was now drug-free, receiving counselling and gambling was no longer an issue.

Ms Buckley asked the judge to be as lenient as possible.