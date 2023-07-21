Driver (22) ‘out of his mind’ on drugs cannot remember ramming Garda car

22-year-old had €300 a week drug habit

A 22-year-old motorist ‘out of his mind’ on drugs had little recollection of ramming a garda patrol car, the district court has heard.

Avram Hurmuz, St Mary’s Road, Dundalk, pleaded guilty to five counts of dangerous driving stemming from the events of 5 March last.

The defendant, a native of Romania, has no previous convictions.

He admitted dangerous driving at Oakland Park, Ecco Road, Newtownbalregan, Little Mills and Donaghmore, Kilkerley.

Mr Hurmuz also pleaded guilty to having €10-worth of cannabis at Little Mills, to criminal damage of the rear bumper of a marked garda patrol car in Oakland Park and to driving with neither insurance nor a driving licence.

Sgt Letitia McConnell presented evidence that at 10.54pm gardaí saw a red Vauxhall Astra parked in Marian Park. It switched off its lights and took off into Oakland Park.

The garda vehicle followed, its blue lights activated, but the other car failed to stop.

The patrol car got ahead before being rammed by the Astra which then went in the direction of Ecco Road, continuing to drive dangerously.

It overtook traffic on the Carrick Road and Castletown Road, drove on the wrong side at Newtownbalregan and in the centre of the road at Donaghmore.

Sgt McConnell continued that Mr Hurmuz drove straight through a junction at Little Mills before abandoning the car and attempting to flee on foot.

When gardaí arrested the driver they got a smell of cannabis from him and located a small quantity of the drug in the car.

Solicitor Barry Callan said that his client had difficulties with drugs since the age of 17. He became dependent on cannabis and to a lesser extent cocaine, leading to a €300 per-week habit.

On this night he was ‘out of his mind with drugs’ and had little recollection of it. He was very embarrassed.

From Romania, he was married with two children and his wife was present in court. He had been in Ireland two years, had a good work history and was employed for the last two months by a coachbuilder.

‘Ask him what would happen to him in his home country?’ Judge McKiernan said.

After consulting with his client, Mr Callan said he didn’t know as Mr Hurmuz had no interaction with the police there.

The judge said this was a very serious matter.

In view of his plea, no previous convictions and the fact he was working, he was convicted and directed to complete 220 hours community service in lieu of four months imprisonment and disqualified from driving for two years.