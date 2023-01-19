Drink driver crashed into garda car as he drove up a one-way street in BWM

The court heard the defendant lived at home with his parents and worked as a car wash attendant.

A 26-year-old car wash attendant who collided with a garda vehicle as he drove the wrong way up a one-way street in Dundalk has pleaded guilty to eight charges stemming from an incident which began in the town centre and ended at Xerox when he crashed into a garda van.

Jason Mackin, Newtown Road, Belleeks, Newry, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Xerox, Dublin Road and to damaging an official garda vehicle at Xerox Technology Park on 5 February 2022.

He also admitted six counts of dangerous driving at Park Street, Rampart Lane, Inner Relief Road, Blackrock Road, Dublin Road and Xerox Technology Park.

The defendant, who has no previous convictions, had compensation in court to cover the damage.

Court presenter Sgt Jimmy McGovern said that gardaí on patrol in Park Street saw a BMW 5 Series travelling the wrong way on a one-way street.

This car collided with them.

It continued and sped off, again on the incorrect side.

This vehicle subsequently collided with a patrol van at Xerox junction, other garda units having been made aware of the situation.

Mr Mackin was arrested. He later gave a breath sample which showed an over the limit reading of 64mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

Solicitor Ciarán Hughes handed in a cheque for €1,564.93, the full amount of compensation.

He said his client fully accepted his driving was dangerous. There had been no trouble since.

Mr Mackin lived at home with his parents. He worked as a car wash attendant.

Judge McKiernan remarked she hoped he had learned a lesson.

For drink driving a €300 fine and three-year driving disqualification were imposed.

The other charges were taken into consideration.