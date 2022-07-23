Drink-driver caught boarding car ferry in port is banned for two years

A MOTORIST caught drink-driving onto a ferry had been in Ireland for a memorial service and went out with family when her earlier sailing back to Britain was cancelled. Susan Farrell (60) was “unlucky” and was stopped boarding the ferry in Dublin Port, a court heard. Judge John Brennan fined her €300 and banned her from driving for two years. Farrell, a mother of two from Great King Street, Macclesfield, Cheshire pleaded guilty to drink-driving. Garda Robert Landers told Dublin District Court he was on duty at Terminal 2, Alexandra Road, Dublin Port on March 22 when he saw Farrell’s car board the ferry to Holyhead.

He followed it and when he spoke to the accused, it was clear she had a smell of alcohol on her breath and was “somewhat incoherent”. She was arrested and brought to Store Street garda station where she refused the breath test but provided a blood sample which was over the alcohol limit. Farrell had no previous convictions. The accused’s father, who was from Ireland, had died and she had attended a remembrance service here, defence solicitor Yvonne Bambury said. Farrell was due to get a ferry in the morning but it was cancelled and she went out with family. She was stopped getting the later ferry. The judge said it was a serious incident but noted that there was a family event and Farrell was “unlucky”. He was satisfied it was a “one-off”.