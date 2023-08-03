DPP yet to decide if charges to be brought in gangland murder of Robert Sheridan

Robert Sheridan suffered fatal gunshot wounds after opening the door of his home at Poppintree Crescent, Ballymun in October, 2018.

The DPP has sought further information from gardaí about the gangland murder of a north Dublin man five years ago before deciding if someone will face a criminal prosecution over his death.

A sitting of Dublin District Coroner’s Court on Thursday heard the DPP had sent a file on the murder of Robert Sheridan (45) back to gardaí for further investigation.

The father of two suffered fatal gunshot wounds to his head and body after opening the door of his home at Poppintree Crescent, Ballymun shortly after 11pm on October 4, 2018.

Detective Inspector Jim McDermott told the hearing that a preliminary file on the murder investigation had been forwarded to the DPP.

However, Det Insp McDermott said the DPP, Catherine Pierse, had sought additional information from gardaí.

The detective applied to coroner, Cróna Gallagher, for a further six-month adjournment of the inquest under Section 25.1 of the Coroners Act as criminal proceedings are being considered in the case.

In reply to a query from the coroner, Det Insp McDermott expressed confidence that a direction from the DPP on whether there would be a criminal prosecution would be made within the next six months.

Dr Gallagher granted the application and adjourned the case for further mention until February 2024.

Members of Mr Sheridan’s family were present at the brief sitting of the coroner’s court in Store Street but did not address the hearing.

Mr Sheridan had returned home from a nearby shop shortly after 10pm and was investigating a noise at the rear French patio door of his house at around 11.10pm when he was confronted by two men.

Eyewitnesses claimed two masked gunmen were seen making their escape on foot from outside the victim’s house towards Poppintree Park.

Gardaí believe they had also entered Poppintree Park from the direction of Willow Park Road shortly after 11pm on their way to Mr Sheridan’s house.

The victim was treated at the scene by paramedics but was pronounced dead shortly after midnight on October 5, 2018.

Gardaí believe Mr Sheridan was killed as part of a local drug feud in the Ballymun area.

Although known to gardaí, the victim was not considered a serious criminal.

It is understood gardaí identified two main suspects for the killing as part of a detailed investigation into Mr Sheridan’s murder.

The victim had received several warnings in the weeks before his death from gardaí that his life was in danger and he had been issued with a formal Garda Information Message to notify him of the threat to his life.

He had also been advised by gardaí to take additional security measures and to vary his daily routine.

In the months before his death, Mr Sheridan’s car had also been destroyed in an arson attack outside his home, while a replacement vehicle was also vandalised and subsequently burnt out.

Just weeks before his brutal murder 13 bullets were also fired at Mr Sheridan’s home, although nobody was injured during the incident.

In an interview with a newspaper shortly before his death, Mr Sheridan revealed that he carried a dagger for his own safety.

Meanwhile, Dr Gallagher also granted an application by gardaí for a further six-month adjournment of an inquest into the death of another victim of a gangland murder in Dublin four years ago.

The coroner heard that more time was needed to facilitate the investigation by gardaí into the fatal shooting of Eoin Boylan outside his home at Clonshaugh Avenue, Coolock on November 24, 2019.

Mr Boylan (22) was shot up to six times in the upper body as he was standing in the garden of his home at around 5.15pm by two gunmen who are believed to have made their getaway in a Renault Clio.

He was rushed by the emergency services to Beaumont Hospital where he died a short time later.

The An Post worker is believed to have been the fifth victim in a feud between rival drugs gangs in the Coolock area.

Mr Boylan was also well known to gardaí and it is understood he had been informed on several occasions that his life was under threat.