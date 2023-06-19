DPP to decide whether to charge garda who fired fatal shots at George Nkencho (27)

George Nkencho was shot dead outside his Dublin home following a stand-off with gardaí during which he refused to drop a knife

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is to decide whether any gardaí involved in the killing of George Nkencho should face criminal charges.

George Nkencho (27) was shot dead outside his Dublin home in December 2020, following a stand-off with gardaí during which he refused to drop a knife.

The Garda Ombudsman Commission announced today it had completed its investigation and had decided to send a file to the DPP.

Welcoming to the news, his sister, Gloria, said the development brings them “a sense of relief and hope, as it signifies the potential for criminal charges to be brought against the officers responsible for George’s death.”

She said that the family trusts that the DPP will take into account “any potential bias that may have impacted the officer’s actions on that fateful day.”

She added: “Our family believes that those accountable for George’s untimely passing should face the fullest extent of the law.

"It is our sincere hope that the DPP will proceed with the utmost diligence and bring forth the appropriate criminal charges.”

In her statement, Ms Nkencho emphasised “the importance of addressing racial bias within law enforcement” and said the experiences of racial discrimination faced my minority communities in Ireland “cannot be disregarded".

"As we reflect upon the conclusion of the investigation into George’s tragic death, it is imperative to acknowledge the insidious influence of racial bias that tainted the initial media coverage of George’s case.”

She criticised the media coverage of her brother’s death, saying: “We cannot ignore the manner in which journalists, including those from the national broadcaster RTÉ, portrayed our family’s arduous struggle for justice.

"The impact of inaccurate reporting fuelled by leaks from An Garda Síochána continues to shape the prevailing narrative,” she said.

"However, today’s announcement fills us with hope that this longstanding injustice will be rectified, finally dispelling the inaccuracies that have plagued the understanding and facts surrounding George’s death.”

She added that the family feel a “profound disappointment in the political response, or lack thereof” and said it was “disheartening” to see major political parties “fail to stand beside our family in our relentless quest for justice.”

Ms Nkencho said this gives the impression to marginalised communities that “members of An Garda Síochána can act with impunity, even in the aftermath of such a heart-wrenching tragedy”.

She added: “It is impossible to overlook the question: Would the response have been different if the victim had been a white, middle-class young man from the leafy suburbs of south county Dublin?”

Ms Nkencho also said it is “essential” for the impact of her brother’s mental health struggles to be recognised and hopes law enforcement agencies can be equipped with proper training to effectively handle mental health crises.

"The loss of George’s life serves as a reminder of the urgent reforms required to ensure that future encounters prioritise de-escalation tactics and provide compassionate support for vulnerable individuals.”

She said her family hopes the case can serve as a “catalyst for transformation” and expressed their gratitude to Gsoc, the family’s legal team and the supporters in the wider community.