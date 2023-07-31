DPP may appeal ‘lenient’ jail term for men who took lifeless body to Carlow post office

The maximum sentence for the offence that the men pleaded guilty to is five years imprisonment.

Investigators remove the body of Peadar Doyle from the post office after he was taken there by Declan Haughney (top) and Gareth Coakley (bottom). Photos: Dylan Vaughan; Colin Keegan/Collins

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is considering appealing the jail sentences handed to two men who dragged the lifeless body of another man to a post office in an attempt to claim his pension.

On July 21, Declan Haughney (41) was sentenced to two years and Gareth Coakley (37) was sentenced to 18 months at Carlow Circuit Court for attempted deception with a charge of attempted theft taken into account.

Haughney, who had been in custody since shortly after the offence happened in January of last year, walked free from the Midlands Prison on Friday, July 28, but he may be returning to jail if a DPP appeal of the sentence on the grounds of undue leniency is successful.

“The indications are that the DPP is considering appealing the sentences that were handed down, but no decision has been made yet,” a source told sundayworld.com.

The maximum sentence for the offence that the men pleaded guilty to is five years imprisonment.

Carlow man Haughney had served the majority of his sentence while awaiting trial, with the remainder reduced by standard remission of 25pc.

He was sentenced to two-and-a-half years, with the final six months suspended for one year, while Coakley was handed a two-year sentence with the final six months suspended.

The nature of the case attracted international headlines and the court hearing in Carlow was shown CCTV footage of the moment 66-year-old Peadar Doyle’s lifeless body was dragged to Hosey’s post office by his nephew Haughney and his friend Coakley in an attempt to withdraw Mr Doyle’s €246 weekly pension.

Haughney, who lived with his uncle on Pollerton Road in Carlow town for most of his adult life, had previously stolen €376 from Mr Doyle by withdrawing his social welfare while he was sick in hospital, the court was told.

Both Haughney and Coakley, of John Sweeney Park in Carlow, have struggled with serious drug addictions. Between them they have more than 100 previous convictions.

Declan Haughney walked free from the Midlands Prison on Friday. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Mr Doyle died of natural causes and there was no foul play involved in his death.

CCTV from Hosey’s post office on Staplestown Road showed Haughney arriving shortly after 11am wearing a black top, black tracksuit and face mask.

He produced an expired social welfare card belonging to his uncle. He said Mr Doyle was unwell at home and they were waiting for an ambulance to arrive.

Records showed that no ambulance was called.

He became abusive toward staff when they told him he was not an agent on the card and therefore could not withdraw the €246 pension.

At 11.14am he returned with Coakley and they were both carrying Mr Doyle.

CCTV from the car park at the rear of the shop showed Mr Doyle being dragged toward the post office with his legs dangling behind.

At one stage, the two men seated him on a wall in the car park for a minute-and-a-half before proceeding to the door of the post office.

Haughney’s barrister told the court he was upset about the loss of his uncle, and ashamed of his actions. He said that his family still loves and supports him.