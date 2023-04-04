Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records

Former US President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

Trump is now officially a criminal defendant – the first time in US history a sitting or former president has been in this position.

The hearing before a Manhattan court is underway with Trump arraigned on criminal charges stemming from a hush money payment to a porn actress during his 2016 campaign.

A stony-faced Trump entered the courtroom, flanked by security officers and his legal team, shortly before 7.30pm Irish time. He did not respond to reporters’ questions.

He pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

Trump sat with his hands folded as he entered his plea flanked by his lawyers.

"Not guilty," he said when asked how he pleaded.

Taken together, the charges carry a maximum sentence of 136 years in prison under New York law but an actual prison sentence, if he is convicted at a trial, would almost certainly be far less than that.

While falsifying business records in New York on its own is a misdemeanour punishable by no more than one year in prison, it is elevated to a felony punishable by up to four years in prison when done to advance or conceal another crime.

Earlier the former president had pumped his fist as he left Trump Tower accompanied by Secret Service agents before travelling in an eight-car motorcade down a road along the East River to the court.

As he travelled to court, he posted on his social media platform: "Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse. Seems so SURREAL - WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can't believe this is happening in America. MAGA!"

Wearing his signature dark suit and red tie, he turned and waved to crowds outside the courthouse building before heading inside to be fingerprinted and processed - a remarkable reckoning after years of investigations into his personal, business and political dealings and an extraordinary moment in US history.

The booking and appearance before Judge Juan Merchan should be relatively brief - though hardly routine - as Trump learns for the first time the charges against him.

TV cameras are not allowed in the courtroom.

Trump, who was impeached twice by the US House of Representatives but was never convicted in the US Senate, is the first former president to face criminal charges.

Speaking ahead of the court appearance, Trump’s lawyer Joe Tacopina told reporters: “He is strong and ready to go.”

Earlier, Tacopina said in a TV interview that the former president wouldn't plead guilty to lesser charges, even if it might resolve the case. He also said he didn't think the case would make it to a jury.

New York police said they were ready for large protests by Trump supporters, who share the Republican former president’s belief that the New York grand jury indictment and three additional pending investigations are politically motivated and intended to weaken his bid to retake the White House in 2024. However journalists often outnumbered protesters.

Donald Trump arriving at Manhattan Criminal Courthouse. Photo: Reuters/Eduardo Munoz — © REUTERS

Trump, a former reality TV star, has been hyping that narrative to his political advantage, saying he raised more than $8m in the days since the indictment on claims of a “witch hunt”.

His campaign released a fundraising request titled “My last email before arrest” and he has repeatedly assailed the Manhattan district attorney, egged on supporters to protest and claimed without evidence that the judge presiding over the case “hates me” - something his own lawyer has said is not true.

Trump is scheduled to return to his home in Mar-a-Lago, in Florida’s Palm Beach, following his court appearance where he will give a speech. At least 500 prominent supporters have been invited, with some of the most pro-Trump congressional Republicans expected to attend.

A conviction would not prevent Trump from running for or winning the presidency in 2024.

Inside the Manhattan courtroom, prosecutors led by New York’s district attorney, Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, are expected to unseal the indictment issued last week by a grand jury. This is when Trump and his defence lawyers will get their first glimpse of the precise allegations against him.

The indictment contains multiple charges of falsifying business records, including at least one felony offense, two people familiar with the matter told the Associated Press last week.

Supporters of Donald Trump demonstrate outside Manhattan Criminal Courthouse. Photo: Reuters/Eduardo Munoz — © REUTERS

After the arraignment, Trump is expected to be released by authorities because the charges against him don’t require that bail be set.

The investigation is scrutinizing six-figure payments made to porn actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal. Both say they had sexual encounters with the married Trump years before he got into politics. Trump denies having sexual liaisons with either woman and has denied any wrongdoing involving payments.

The arraignment will unfold against the backdrop of heavy security in New York, coming more than two years after Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol in a failed bid to halt the congressional certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s win.

Trump was defiant ahead of his arraignment. He used his social media network to complain that he was going to court in a heavily Democratic area, declaring, “KANGAROO COURT” and “THIS IS NOT WHAT AMERICA WAS SUPPOSED TO BE!”

He and his campaign have repeatedly assailed Bragg and even trained scrutiny on members of Bragg's family.

Despite that, the scenes around Trump Tower and the courthouse where Trump will stand before a judge did not feature major unrest. Police tried to keep apart protesters supporting the former president and those opposing him by confining them to separate sides of a park near the courthouse using metal barricades.

Anti-Trump performance artist Michael Picard demonstrates outside Manhattan Criminal Courthouse. Photo: Reuters/Amanda Perobelli — © REUTERS

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of Trump’s staunchest supporters in Congress, staged a brief rally at the park, but the scene was so chaotic that it was hard to hear her over the crush of reporters and protesters.

“We’re the party of peace,” Greene said, thanking those Trump supporters present. “Democrats are communists.”

Embattled Republican New York Representative George Santos also showed up in solidarity with Trump, saying: “I want to support the president."

“I think this is unprecedented and it’s a bad day for democracy,” Santos said, suggesting that future prosecutors could target Biden and other presidents with other cases, which “cheapens the judicial system”.

One demonstrator hoisted a sign reading "Trump or death 1776 2024”, but others carried placards showed images of Trump in prison.