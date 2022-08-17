Dogs owned by Fianna Fail councillor’s father left in metal trailer in scorching heat

Gardai have sent a file to the DPP in relation to dogs seized from the father of a Fianna Fail councillor Craig Lovett

Gardai have sent a file to the DPP in relation to dogs seized from the father of a Fianna Fail councillor which had been left in a metal container in soaring temperatures in Cavan last year.

Gardaí launched an investigation into suspected animal welfare offences after being called to a property in Aghgegna, Co. Cavan on Sunday 18 July.

Locals contacted gardaí with concerns after four dogs were left inside a metal cattle trailer in a field as temperatures reached mid-to-highs 20s.

Gardai were at the property for a number of hours before Fianna Fail Councillor Craig Lovett arrived to speak to officers.

Around the same time as Cllr Lovett arrived, the local dog warden arrived at the scene and took the dogs away. They were later rehomed.

Cllr Lovett, who is a former All-Ireland jive dancing champion and has worked as a dog seller, a farmer, a livestock auctioneer and an estate agent, declined to comment on the situation when the Sunday World phoned him in the days after the dogs were seized and hung up the phone.

The day after we reported the story Cllr Lovett’s father Martin, who is an electrician by trade, told the Anglo Celt newspaper that he owned the dogs.

“They're my dogs, so that's one owner, myself,” he said.

A garda spokesman told the Sunday World a file has now been sent to the DPP in relation to the matter.

“Gardaí are investigating suspected animal welfare offences that reportedly occurred in the Kilnaleck area of County Cavan on Sunday, 18th July, 2021.

“A number of dogs were taken by the Dog Warden to the local Dog Pound. The dogs were assessed by a vet but did not require medical treatment.

“A file has since been sent to the DPP. Investigations are ongoing.”

In his interview with the Anglo Celt Martin Lovett also said his son did not own the land the dogs were seized from but did not clarify who owned the land.

Tina Boyle of Cavan SPCA was present on the land when the dogs were seized and said Craig Lovett told the gardai to get her off his property.

“He told the guards to “get her to f**k off my property”. Those were his exact words. The guards then had to escort me back onto the road.”

Tina said this week that she had heard no update on the case since last year.

“Nobody would ever answer anything. It was passed from one thing to the other. The council would never answer anything. Everything was being investigated by the guards.”

Cavan County Council told the Sunday World the dogs had been rehomed last year but said they couldn’t comment any further as it was an ongoing case.

“The dogs in question were surrendered to the Cavan County Council dog warden on 18th July 2021 and have since been sent to animal rescue for re-homing. As this incident is the subject of an active Garda investigation, Cavan County Council cannot comment further”