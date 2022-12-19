Doctor who tried to kiss patient after inappropriate breast exam suspended for six months
Dr Kamal Hassan Sadek Jauoda was working at University Hospital Kerry at the time but the court heard he now lives in the UK
A doctor, who embraced and attempted to kiss a female patient after an inappropriate breast examination, has been suspended from the medical register for six months by the High Court.
Dr Kamal Hassan Sadek Jauoda was working at University Hospital Kerry at the time in 2018 but the court heard he now lives in the UK.
High Court President Mr Justice David Barniville was told that a Medical Council fitness to practise committee hearing was told the female patient had been referred to Dr Jauoda in relation to left side pain and mentioned that she previously had a benign tumour removed from her left breast.
The woman complained that the doctor, during a breast examination, grabbed both her breasts and took one up roughly. She also alleged that after the examination the doctor attempted to kiss her on both cheeks and embraced her.
A complaint on the matter was brought to the Medical Council by the hospital manager.
The fitness to practice committee, which heard evidence over two days, found that the breast examination had been carried out in a manner that was inappropriate and not according to clinical practice.
It was also found proven as fact that the doctor had embraced the woman and attempted to kiss her.
The doctor was found guilty of professional misconduct and poor professional performance.
Another allegation that the breast examination was sexually motivated was found not to be proven, the court heard.
The committee also found the examination was carried out in a “wholly unacceptable way” and that hugging and kissing the patient goodbye was inappropriate.
A three-month suspension from the register was recommended but this was later increased to six months with eight attachments to any future registration on behalf of Dr Jauoda. These included that he not carry out a physical examination of a female patient without a chaperone being present.
The court heard that Dr Jauoda consented to the sanction.
Mr Justice Barniville confirmed Dr Jaudo’s suspension for six months along with the attachments on future registration.
