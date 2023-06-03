Dissident chief Carl Reilly ‘settling scores’ ahead of prison term, sources claim

Terror leader Reilly has a hit list of targets before he hangs up his terrorist boots, according to a source.

The clock is ticking for dissident crime boss Carl Reilly as he gets his house in order before being sentenced for terror membership.

The Oglaigh na hEireann Belfast chief pleaded guilty last week to being a member of a proscribed organisation.

And as he waits for his fate to be sealed later next month, he has a list of old scores to settle.

Ironically it is Reilly, from west Belfast, who is the instigator of a revamp which will see the dissident crime group transition into a political movement.

The Sunday World revealed two weeks ago that Oglaigh na hEireann were planning to go political and turn their backs on violence.

They added he will use his coming time in jail to mastermind his plan for ONH to go straight.

However, before he appears in court again on June 30, the group are planning to have one last hurrah with a list of targets from members of Arm na Poblachta, a rival dissident group, to drug dealers, all slated for attack.

The Sunday World spoke to three people who were on the list who all spoke about their desire for Reilly to be locked up so as to save their own skins.

“I hope he goes down quickly, it will save my son’s knees, my son is on the list but we have a date of June 10.

"You know what, I hope he can’t get to my son before that,” said one father who contacted the Sunday World.

Another, who is a former family friend of Reilly, said: “Carl says he is going straight, he is going to jail for possibly years, he has targets then he will try to reform ONH just like the INLA in Belfast did.

“But no doubt about it, no matter how Reilly tries to reinvent himself, he is a cold, evil man.

“He is watched all the time and so are those connected to him.

“Carl Reilly thinks he is going to jail, though he is confident of a softer sentence,” a source said.

People close to the crime boss say they are sceptical of him going straight.

The Sunday World has revealed that the dissident group is at the early stages of discussions about the timing and methods that would make the transition as smooth as possible for their members.

No time frame has been set but it has been claimed that they will set up their own political party in Belfast similar to Saoradh, the political wing of the New IRA.

The transition from criminal gang to political party will be hard for some ONH members to stomach or for members of the public to take seriously.

“Scores need settling before we go away – on that front you will see an increase in attacks, but behind the scenes plans are being made about the best possible way to do this and do it successfully with as much support as possible.”

This move could spark the creation of another splinter dissident group.

The Sunday World tried contact Carl Reilly at his home but he was unavailable for comment.