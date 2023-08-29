Disgraced Irish boxer Steven Donnelly jailed for six months after train assault

Donnelly had faced charges across three separate indictments

A bronze medal commonwealth boxer was delivered a knock out blow today as he was handed jail sentences amounting to six months for assaulting two men on the train and breached restraining orders.

Stephen Donnelly was due to appeal the sentences he was handed at the Magistrates Court last month but as he rose to read reports in the case, Judge Alistair Devlin told defence counsel for the 34-year-old “you might want to remind your client that I have the power to increase sentences as well.”

Following a five minute break, defence counsel Sean Mullan indicated he had been instructed to withdraw Donnelly’s appeal and accordingly, Judge Devlin affirmed the jail sentences of the lower court, telling the lawyer “I think that’s realistic.”

Donnelly, from Dunfane Park in Ballymena, had faced charges across three separate indictments including two cases of breaching a restraining order and one relating to two counts of common assault.

Taking the cases in chronological order, a prosecutor told Antrim County Appeal Court how Donnelly had sent text messages to his former girlfriend on June 5, 9, 10 and 19 last year, “conveying that he wasn’t happy and wanted to end his life.”

Despite the suicidal thoughts and the fact they had not been together for two years at that point, Donnelly also asked “if he could take her son on holiday” but the victim said that the messages “made her afraid of what he would do…and she felt harassed.”

Turning to the assault cases, he told the court police were called to Ballymena train station due to an “ongoing disturbance” on the train from Antrim to Portrush on 6 August last year.

In CCTV footage of the incident, Donnelly can be seen remonstrating with the victims, aggressively flexing his right bicep and leaning over the backs of the seats as a middle aged female tries to reason with him and push him back.

At one stage, Donnelly is pushed back by the female but when the victim Marcus Dallas stands up, Donnelly lunges forward again and reaching past the woman, punches Mr Dallas to the face several times, leaving him with a bloody nose.

According to witness statements, Donnelly had been striding up and down the carriage “singing sectarian songs and acting aggressively to members of the public,” and the court heard that in relation to the second victim whose assault was “technical” in that there was no physical contact, Donnelly demanded “do you know who I am - I’m Stephen Donnelly the boxer.”

On the third bill of indictment Donnelly admitted breaching the restraining order by again contacting his ex “without reasonable excuse” on 27 March this year when he left her a 12 second voice message “asking if he could go and get his boxing gear.”

Previous courts have heard how Donnelly represented Northern Ireland at the Commonwealth Games in New Delhi in 2010 and won bronze medals at both the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in 2014 at welterweight and the Gold Coast in 2018 at middleweight.

Dismissing the appeal and affirming the six month jail sentences and restraining order to run to July 2025, Judge Devlin said having heard from the PPS, he had began to read the statements and defence reports but that “the case did’t get any better from the defendants perspective.”